Towson hands James Madison its 4th straight loss, 69-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
TOWSON, Md. (AP)Brian Fobbs scored 21 points and Towson was 20 of 21 from the free throw line to hold off James Madison, 69-61 in a Colonial Athletic Association battle Saturday afternoon.

Fobbs, Nakye Sanders and Allen Betrand scored 40 of the Tiger’ 47 second-half points.

The loss is the fourth straight for James Madison and its sixth in the last seven games.

Fobbs was just 1 of 6 from long range but a perfect 6-for-6 from the line for Towson (10-9, 4-3). Betrand and Sanders were each 5-for-5 from the line while adding 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Darius Banks hit 6 of 9 from lone range and paced the Dukes (8-10, 1-6), Dwight Wilson grabbed 10 rebounds.

