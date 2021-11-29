Toussaint jumper lifts Iowa past Virginia in thriller, 75-74

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Joe Toussaint hit a clutch jumper to give Iowa the lead with eight seconds left in the game, Virginia missed two close-range shots and Patrick McCaffery blocked a third at the buzzer to preserve Iowa’s 75-74 win over the Cavaliers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Monday night.

Taine Murray’s 3 gave Virginia its first lead of the game, 71-70 with 1:40 left. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon answered with a 3 for the lead and Kihei Clark answered with another 3 to give the Cavaliers a 74-73 advantage with :47 left.

Iowa called a time out with :16 left and Toussaint found space to take the game winner. Clark drove to the basket but missed a jumper near the basket, but Kadin Shedrick grabbed the rebound and put the ball on the rim, but it wouldn’t fall and McCaffery swatted away the put-back attempt.

The Hawkeyes came out firing from the opening tip and never trailed in the first half, ballooning a 25-19 lead to a 40-19 advantage with a 15-0- run and held a 44-30 lead at the intermission. Iowa’s first-half total was more points than Virginia had allowed in its two previous games, against Providence (40) and Lehigh (43).

Bohannon hit 6 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points to lead Iowa (7-0) and Keegan Murray added 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Iowa hit 30 of 56 from the field (54%), including 10 of 21 (48%) from distance.

Jayden Gardner led the Cavaliers (5-3) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Clark hit 3 of 4 from distance and finished with 15 points and five assists. Taine Murray, a freshman who had scored a total of four points so far this season, came off the Virginia bench to hit 4 of 6 from distance and finish with 14 points.

—

