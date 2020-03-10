Toledo beats W. Michigan 76-73 in MAC tourney

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Willie Jackson scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and seventh-seeded Toledo held off No. 10 Western Michigan 76-73 in Monday night’s first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament.

The Rockets (17-15) face No. 2 Bowling Green in Thursday’s quarterfinal.

Toledo led by as many as 19 but saw the Broncos close to 70-69 with 1:58 to play before pulling ahead on layups by Willie Jackson and Marreon Jackson

Marreon Jackson scored 25 points with five assists and Luke Knapke added 18 points and 11 boards.

Michael Flowers scored a career-high 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting and Brandon Johnson had 19 points, including his 1,000th career point, along with seven rebounds and four blocks for the Broncos (13-19). Titus Wright had eight points and 11 rebounds.

