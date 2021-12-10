Tipton scores 12 to lead Bellarmine past NAIA Midway 89-39

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Garrett Tipton came off the bench to tally 12 points to lead Bellarmine to an 89-39 win over Midway on Friday night.

Ethan Claycomb had 12 points for Bellarmine (5-6), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Dylan Penn added 11 points and nine assists. Curt Hopf had 10 points and eight rebounds. Juston Betz scored 10.

The Knights forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Bellarmine dominated the first half and led 45-17 at halftime. The Knights’ 45 points in the first half were a season high for the team.

Donnie Miller had 11 points for the NAIA Eagles. Raekwon Evans added 10 points. He also committed seven turnovers. Recardo Travis had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

