Tinsley, Petcash each score 16 to carry Binghamton past NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)George Tinsley and Dan Petcash each scored 16 points as Binghamton defeated NJIT 72-58.

Dan Petcash had 16 points for Binghamton (4-13, 4-10 America East Conference). Thomas Bruce added 12 points. Tyler Bertram had 11 points and six assists.

Zach Cooks had 20 points and five steals for the Highlanders (7-11, 6-10). Mekhi Gray added 13 points. Kjell de Graaf had nine rebounds.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders for the season. Binghamton defeated NJIT 76-63 on Saturday.

