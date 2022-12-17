BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Drew Timme matched his season-high with 29 points and No. 15 Gonzaga overcame Brandon Miller’s 36-point outburst to beat No. 4 Alabama 100-90 on Saturday in the C.M. Newton Classic.

Timme had 10 rebounds, four assists and made 12 of 18 shots to help the Bulldogs (9-3) cool off one of the nation’s hottest teams. The Crimson Tide (9-2) had won four straight and beat two No. 1 teams to earn their highest ranking in 15 years.

Miller scored 26 points in second half, including the team’s first 10. The nation’s top scoring freshman had just delivered a 21-point second half in a 91-88 victory over Memphis but couldn’t carry his team to the win this time.

It was a familiar situation – and outcome – for Gonzaga, which is 7-1 in regular-season games against teams ranked in the top five by either the AP or the coaches’ poll since 2018-19.

The Bulldogs had six double-figure scorers. Anton Watson scored 17, Nolan Hickman had 13 and Malachi Smith 12. Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther each scored 11.

Jaden Bradley scored 18 points for Alabama. Miller, who doubled his season scoring average, made 6 of 11 3-pointers.

Timme scored the last four points of the first half to stake Gonzaga to a 47-42 lead, holding Alabama scoreless over the last 2:56.

Smith scored on a 3-pointer and a drive to give the Bulldogs a 79-67 lead with nine minutes left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs committed just nine turnovers. They shot 40 of 70 (57.1%) from the floor to return the favor after a 91-82 loss to Alabama last season in Seattle. The Zags reached 100 points for the fourth time this season.

Alabama: Miller’s teammates weren’t as hot from 3-point range, making just 2 of 14 attempts. Alabama committed 21 turnovers. Freshmen scored the Tide’s first 16 points, including seven from Bradley and a pair of Miller 3s.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga hosts Montana on Tuesday night.

Alabama hosts Jackson State on Tuesday night.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25