Three score 20-plus each for LIU in 102-88 win

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Ty Flowers had 23 points as Long Island beat St. Francis Brooklyn 102-88 on Saturday. Eral Penn added 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Sharks, while Jermaine Jackson Jr. chipped in 21 points.

Flowers hit 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds. Jackson had eight assists and five steals.

Alex Rivera had 14 points for Long Island (6-3, 6-3 Northeast Conference).

It was the first time this season Long Island scored at least 100 points.

Chauncey Hawkins had 20 points for the Terriers (4-4, 4-3). Unique McLean added 14 points and eight rebounds. Trey Quartlebaum had 13 points.

