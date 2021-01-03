Thompson scores 22 to lift Wyoming over Fresno State 78-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Hunter Thompson made seven 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as Wyoming narrowly beat Fresno State 78-74 on Saturday.

Marcus Williams had 13 points for Wyoming (7-1, 1-0 Mountain West Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Hunter Maldonado added 13 points and Jeremiah Oden had 11.

Deon Stroud had 19 points for the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-3). Isaiah Hill added 17 points. Orlando Robinson had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery