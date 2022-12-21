LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP)Noah Thomasson scored 27 points as Niagara beat Binghamton 73-67 on Wednesday night.

Thomasson was 9 of 20 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Purple Eagles (6-5). Aaron Gray scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Sam Iorio recorded 12 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

The Bearcats (4-8) were led in scoring by Jacob Falko, who finished with 36 points and two steals. Armon Harried added eight points and two steals for Binghamton.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.