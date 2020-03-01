Live Now
Thomas’s career-high 28 sends Coppin St. past Morgan St.

NCAA Men's Basketball
BALTIMORE (AP)Koby Thomas had a career-high 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals and Coppin State beatMorgan State 72-65 on Saturday.

Dejuan Clayton had 13 points for Coppin State (10-20, 6-9 Mid-Eastern Conference). Kamar McKnight added 11 points and defensively, the Eagles forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Stanley Davis had 14 points for Morgan State (15-15, 9-6). Malik Miller scored 14 points with a career-high 18 rebounds and David Syfax Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds. Despite the loss. Morgan State had a 50-30 rebounding advantage and gathered 20 on the offensive end. However, they shot just 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

Brendan Medley-Bacon’s jump shot with 14:13 left broke a tie at 39 and Coppin State led the rest of the way.

