Thomas scores 22 to lift Sacred Heart over Merrimack 68-62

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Tyler Thomas had 22 points as Sacred Heart defeated Merrimack 68-62 on Friday.

Mike Sixsmith had 17 points for Sacred Heart (3-4, 3-3 Northeast Conference). Cantavio Dutreil added 13 rebounds.

Mykel Derring had 13 points for the Warriors (1-1, 1-1). Malik Edmead added 10 points and Jordan Minor had seven rebounds.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Warriors with the win. Merrimack defeated Sacred Heart 97-90 on Thursday.

