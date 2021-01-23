Thomas scores 14 to carry Portland St. past Idaho St. 69-43

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Khalid Thomas and James Scott scored 14 points apiece and Portland State routed Idaho State 69-43 on Saturday.

Jacob Eyman added 11 point for Portland State (3-8, 2-4 Big Sky Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Amari McCray had 10 points.

The Bengals’ 27.7% shooting represented the worst mark by a Portland State opponent this season.

Idaho State totaled 17 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Robert Ford III had 10 points for the Bengals (8-7, 5-3). Brayden Parker added 10 points. Tarik Cool had 10 points.

Idaho State defeated Portland State 64-57 on Thursday.

