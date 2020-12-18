Thomas lifts Sacred Heart over LIU-Brooklyn 87-72

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Tyler Thomas scored a career-high 23 points as Sacred Heart topped Long Island-Brooklyn 87-72 on Thursday. Aaron Clarke added 20 points for the Pioneers.

Alex Watson had 15 points for Sacred Heart (1-2, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Cantavio Dutreil added 10 rebounds. Thomas also had career highs of nine rebounds and six assists.

The Pioneers lost by 20 points to Long Island-Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Ty Flowers had 23 pointsand Jerome Jackson Jr. 21 for the Sharks (1-1, 1-1). Eral Penn added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

