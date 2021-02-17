Thomas leads Sacred Heart over Central Connecticut 82-70

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Tyler Thomas had 18 points and eight rebounds as Sacred Heart defeated Central Connecticut 82-70 on Wednesday.

Aaron Clarke had 17 points for Sacred Heart (7-6, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Matas Spokas added 13 points and Bryce Johnson had 10 points.

Myles Baker had 16 points for the Blue Devils (4-13, 4-10). Stephane Ayangma and Ian Krishnan each had 13 points.

The Pioneers improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. Sacred Heart defeated Central Connecticut 65-48 on Jan. 14.

