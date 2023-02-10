BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Miryne Thomas had 19 points and Kent State beat Buffalo 72-65 on Friday night.

Thomas was 7 of 13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Golden Flashes (20-5, 10-2 Mid-American Conference). Sincere Carry added 15 points while going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds and 10 assists. Chris Payton recorded 11 points and was 3 of 4 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line.

Zid Powell led the way for the Bulls (12-13, 6-6) with 15 points and two blocks. Jonnivius Smith added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Buffalo. In addition, LaQuill Hardnett had 14 points and four assists.

