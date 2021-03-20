The Latest:

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

The Latest on the first round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

The second full day of the NCAA Tournament is underway and Georgetown started it by kneeling down.

The Hoyas locked arms and took a knee during the national anthem ahead of their game against Colorado. Coached by its former star, Patrick Ewing, Georgetown is a 12 seed after making March Madness with a four-win-in-four-day streak through the Big East Tournament.

No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan will also be in action Saturday.

