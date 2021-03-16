The Associated Press Men’s All-America Teams

PHILADELPHIA (AP)The last time Drexel basketball made more than local headlines, TMZ was on the scene because Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and model Kendall Jenner were in the bleachers for a game on the West Philadelphia campus.

Maybe real basketball junkies remember when Zach Spiker's 2018 team rallied from a 34-point, first-half deficit to stun Delaware in the biggest comeback in Division I men's basketball history.