MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Nate Martin’s 13 points helped Texas State defeat South Alabama 64-58 on Saturday.

Martin shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line for the Bobcats (9-8, 2-2 Sun Belt). Mason Harrell scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Tyler Morgan was 4 of 14 shooting to finish with eight points.

Kevin Samuel led the Jaguars (7-9, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Isaiah Moore added 10 points and five assists for South Alabama. Tyrell Jones also had 10 points.

