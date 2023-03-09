BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Davon Barnes had 19 points in eighth-seeded Texas Southern’s 66-62 victory against top-seeded Alcorn State on Wednesday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Barnes was 8 of 11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (12-20). John Walker III scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line. PJ Henry recorded 11 points and shot 2 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Byron Joshua finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Braves (18-13).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.