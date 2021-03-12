Texas Southern beats Jackson St. 84-81 in OT in SWAC tourney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Michael Weathers had a season-high 30 points to carry Texas Southern to an 84-81 overtime win over Jackson State in the semifinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Weathers dribbled it down the right side of the court and sank an open 3-ponter from the wing to force overtime.He also scored the final five points of the extra session.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 14 points and seven rebounds for Texas Southern (15-8). Justin Hopkins added 12 points.

Tristan Jarrett scored 35 points for Jackson State (12-6). Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Jonas James added 12 points.

