BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)PJ Henry had 26 points and Texas Southern beat Alabama A&M 74-61 on Friday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Henry shot 7 for 19 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Tigers (13-20). Davon Barnes scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds.

Lorenzo Downey finished with 15 points for the Bulldogs (15-18). Messiah Thompson and Jayland Randall each had nine points.

