Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Paul Quinn 85-68

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists at Sandia National Laboratory are trying to make flying through fog safer. Researchers are testing sensors in various types of fog at different distances. The goal is to test technology that might go into autonomous aircraft such as drones.

“It’s important to improve optical sensors to better perceive and identify objects through fog to protect human life, prevent property damage and enable new technologies and capabilities,” said Jeremy Wright in a news release, optical engineer.