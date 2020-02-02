Texas Rio Grande Valley defeats CS Bakersfield 70-59

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Jordan Jackson posted 17 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley beat Cal State Bakersfield 70-59 on Saturday night.

Quinton Johnson II had 11 points and nine rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley (7-14, 3-5 Western Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Javon Levi added 11 points and six assists. Lesley Varner II had eight rebounds.

Greg Lee had 18 points for the Roadrunners (10-13, 4-4). Czar Perry added 11 points.

Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on Kansas City on the road on Thursday. Cal State Bakersfield takes on California Baptist on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

