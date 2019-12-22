Texas A&M uses big second-half run to beat Oregon St. 64-49

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Josh Nebo scored 15 points and Texas A&M used a big second half to rally from an 11-point deficit and beat Oregon State 64-49 on Saturday night.

Quenton Jackson and Savion Flagg added 13 points apiece for Texas A&M.

Tres Tinkle paced the Beavers with 21 points.

Tinkle’s three-point play to open the second half gave Oregon State (9-2) an 11-point lead but Texas A&M scored the next seven points to make it 33-29 and used a 20-3 run to take a 51-41 lead with four minutes left. The Beavers trailed by at least eight the rest of the way.

In the weeks leading up to Saturday’s victory, A&M head coach Buzz Williams had harped on his team’s deficiency in offensive rebounding. The Aggies (5-5) pulled in 12 offensive rebounds to seven and scored nine second-chance points. A&M’s 12 offensive boards is the second most this season, behind the Aggies’ 13 in a 63-60 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.

Freshman forward Emanuel Miller led A&M with 13 boards, four offensive. Nebo grabbed seven rebounds and had a career-high eight blocks – second most in program history.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers win streak ends at seven games, falling three games short of the longest unbeaten stretch since Oregon State won 10 in a row in the 1989-90 season.

Texas A&M: The Aggies’ notch their biggest win in the Buzz Williams era and save themselves from the worst 10-game start since 2000-01.

UP NEXT

Oregon State hosts North Dakota on Dec. 29.

Texas A&M hosts Texas Southern on Dec. 30.?

