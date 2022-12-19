Texas A&M opens a three-game homestand to finish the calendar year by hosting Wofford on Tuesday at College Station, Texas.

The Aggies (6-4) wind up non-conference play with home games against Northwestern State and Prairie View A&M next week before starting SEC play on Jan. 4.

The Aggies look to get things right after losing two of their past three games, the last an 83-79 loss at Memphis on Saturday.

Coach Buzz Williams wants to get a full 40-minute effort out of the Aggies as they approach a conference game at Florida to start the new year.

“We need our good players to be good players when it’s time to be good players,” Williams said in his postgame radio interview on the Texas A&M Radio Network. “And I think we have a lot of good players.”

Sophomore Wade Taylor IV leads the Aggies in scoring with 15.5 points per game after matching his career high with 25 points at Memphis. Julius Marble doubled his average output (7.9 entering the game) with a season-high 16 points.

Wofford (7-5) put five players in double figures in a 107-65 rout of Montreat, an NAIA program based in North Carolina, in its most recent outing.

Freshman Jackson Paveletzke posted his first career double-double with 23 points and 10 assists. He has averaged 15.3 points a game, second to senior B.J. Mack’s 16.3 average.

The Terriers were picked to finish only fifth in the Southern Conference but have played two SEC teams to the wire in three-point losses at LSU and Vanderbilt.

Interim coach Dwight Perry, who took over when Jay McAuley took a leave of absence earlier this month, is taking a nothing-to-lose approach to the game against the Aggies.

“We’re going to play really hard, we’re going to play really free, and let the chips fall,” Perry said. “They’re a really good program that’s won a lot of games that has a lot of talent, but we also feel like we belong on any court that we step foot on against any opponent.”

