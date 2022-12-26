Texas A&M seeks consistency in meeting with Northwestern State

Texas A&M is experiencing a shaky start to the season and looks to begin a turnaround when it hosts Northwestern State on Tuesday night at College Station, Texas.

The Aggies (6-5) have dropped their past two games and three of four as they enter the matchup with the Demons (8-4), who won at TCU earlier this season.

Texas A&M has been off since falling 67-62 to visiting Wofford on Dec. 20. That setback came three nights after an 83-79 loss against host Memphis.

After playing Northwestern State, the Aggies host Prairie View A&M in their final nonconference tune-up before they begin Southeastern Conference play at Florida on Jan. 4.

Wade Taylor IV leads Texas A&M with a 15.9 scoring average, and he scored 20 points and matched his career high of five 3-pointers in the loss to Wofford.

Taylor, who has scored at least 20 points four times this season, feels the Aggies have work to do to get better.

“We have a lot of bumps and errors to correct, but it’s early and we have time to correct them before SEC play,” Taylor said.

Tyrece Radford is the only other Texas A&M player scoring in double digits. He is averaging 10.8 points. but shooting just 31.5 percent from the field.

Northwestern State has dropped two straight games but put up a strong effort against No. 12 Baylor last Tuesday before taking a 58-48 road loss.

The Demons held the Bears to their lowest point total of the season, and the improved showing came three nights after Northwestern State was mauled 110-73 by host Rice.

“We’re a program that likes to dictate and control the tempo of the game,” Demons coach Corey Gipson said. “We started to play a little helter-skelter style of play. When you get away from yourself, things can happen to you like (what) happened at Rice.

“One thing about this group, we have such a mature group that — after engaging and talking through it — they understand who we are, and they’re mature enough to flip the switch and get things back in order.”

DeMarcus Sharp leads the Demons with a 16.3 scoring average. Ja’Monta Black averages 14.4 points and Isaac Haney chips in 12.4 per game. Black has made a team-high 38 3-pointers.

Texas A&M leads the series 10-2 and has won the past 10 matchups.

–Field Level Media