CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Ross Williams had 24 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 97-75 win against UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Williams was 7 of 15 shooting, including 6 for 11 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Islanders (3-1). Trey Tennyson shot 7 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Terrion Murdix recorded 13 points and was 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Vaqueros (2-2) were led by Will Johnston, who recorded 19 points. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 15 points from Dima Zdor. Justin Johnson also had 11 points and five assists.

