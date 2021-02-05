Terry Porter out as Portland Pilots basketball coach

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)The Portland Pilots have parted ways with basketball coach Terry Porter.

Assistant Ben Johnson will serve as interim coach for the rest of this season, the team announced Friday.

Porter, known for his 17-year NBA career, went 43-103 in his five seasons with the Pilots. His teams won just seven total West Coast Conference games in that span.

The Pilots are 6-11 overall and 0-8 in the WCC this season. The team announced it was moving on a day after the Pilots fell 105-60 at home to BYU.

”I would like to thank Coach Porter for his service to the University,” Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam said in a statement. ”The timing of these changes are never ideal, especially with all the disruptions this season that have been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, it was decided that it was best to move forward now and focus on the future of the program and the search for the next head coach.”

Porter’s time in the NBA included stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.

