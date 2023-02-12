NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)A game between Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State ended early after Tech guard Diante Wood was injured and taken to the hospital on Saturday.

The injury occurred with Tennessee State (16-11, 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference) leading 67-53 with three minutes remaining in the game. The game was initially suspended but later it was determined by NCAA rules that Tennessee State would be declared the winner. Tennessee Tech is 12-15, 8-6.

Wood, a senior, was injured after a collision with two other players while going after a rebound. He remained on the floor for 20 minutes while being attended to by trainers and EMS personnel. He could be seen moving his lower extremities. He was taken to the hospital for further observation, according to a Tennessee Tech statement, which did not release details of the injury.

Tennessee Tech later announced after further evaluation, Wood was discharged and allowed to return to Cookeville later Saturday night.