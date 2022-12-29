BOSTON (AP)Jahmyl Telfort recorded 31 points as Northeastern beat N.C. A&T 88-76 on Thursday night in a Northeastern Conference opener.

Telfort had six rebounds and three steals for the Huskies (5-7). Chris Doherty scored 19 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Coleman Stucke recorded 13 points and finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 1 for 3 from the line.

Kam Woods led the Aggies (5-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, four assists and three steals. Duncan Powell added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for N.C. A&T. In addition, Marcus Watson finished with 12 points.

Northeastern took the lead with 15:44 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Telfort led his team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 45-31 at the break. Northeastern was outscored by N.C. A&T in the second half by two points, with Doherty scoring a team-high 14 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Northeastern hosts Stony Brook while N.C. A&T visits Hofstra.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.