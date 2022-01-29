NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Carvell Teasett had a career-high 27 points as Northwestern State topped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-76 on Saturday.

Teasett made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Brian White had 14 points and eight assists for Northwestern State (6-16, 3-5 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Terrion Murdix tied a season high with 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Islanders (16-6, 5-3). Isaac Mushila added 13 points and 16 rebounds. Trevian Tennyson had 12 points.

The Demons leveled the season series against the Islanders. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Northwestern State 89-67 on Jan. 6.

