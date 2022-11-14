FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)TCU senior guard Damion Baugh is serving a six-game suspension imposed by the NCAA for signing with an NBA certified agent after last season.

Baugh had already sat out the first two games for the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs (2-0), and the team said before its third game Monday night that the NCAA had imposed the six-game penalty. He will be eligible to return Nov. 30, when TCU hosts Providence.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon said Baugh self-reported the incident by telling the coaching staff, which then told the school’s compliance office.

”It did not include any benefits, lasted for a matter of days and was handled the right way internally,” Dixon said. ”While we believe the penalty to be too severe, we accept the suspension.”

A transfer from Memphis, Baugh started 30 of his 31 games last season while averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Frogs. His 4.5 assists per game were fourth in the Big 12.

