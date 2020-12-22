Taylor scores 30 to carry Austin Peay over Murray St. 74-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Terry Taylor scored 30 points and 13 rebounds, hitting a go-ahead tear drop with seven minutes left, as Austin Peay rallied past Murray State 74-70 on Monday night.

DJ Peavy added 11 points for Austin Peay (5-3, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Tai’Reon Joseph added 10 points.

Tevin Brown had 18 points for the Racers (4-3, 1-1). Justice Hill added 17 points. KJ Williams had 13 points.

The Governors had lost to Murray State by 30 on Dec. 8 The Racers led most of the way through this one and were up 10 with 12:21 remaining. Austin Peay ran off a 16-5 run to lead 61-60 on Taylor’s jumper and didn’t trail again.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery