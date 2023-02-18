HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Andrew Taylor’s 27 points helped Marshall defeat Troy 88-78 on Saturday night.

Taylor had six assists for the Thundering Herd (23-6, 12-4 Sun Belt Conference). Taevion Kinsey scored 22 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen recorded 15 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Trojans (17-12, 9-7) were led in scoring by Nelson Phillips, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Darius McNeill added 18 points, four assists and two steals for Troy. Zay Williams also had 12 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Marshall visits James Madison while Troy visits UL Monroe.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.