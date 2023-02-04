LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Ray’Sean Taylor sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally SIU Edwardsville to an 84-81 victory over Little Rock on Saturday.

Damarco Minor made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Cougars (16-9, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Taylor finished with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting with four 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Deejuan Pruitt added 13 points.

Deantoni Gordon led the way for the Trojans (7-18, 3-9) with 21 points and seven rebounds. CJ White added 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists. D.J. Smith scored 17. White made two free throws with two seconds left to tie it before Taylor’s game-winner.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. SIU Edwardsville visits Lindenwood, while Little Rock hosts Morehead State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.