Taylor lifts Austin Peay over Tennessee State 71-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Terry Taylor scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Austin Peay defeated Tennessee State 71-56 on Saturday.

Jordyn Adams added 15 points and seven rebounds for Austin Peay (9-6, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Alec Woodard and Carlos Paez each had 10 points.

Austin Peay dominated the first half and led 42-16 at halftime.

Ravel Moody and Mark Freeman each scored 16 points for the Tigers (3-12, 2-10). Amorey Womack had 12 points.

Austin Peay defeated Tennessee State 68-59 on Dec. 30 and sweeps the season series.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES