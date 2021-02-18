Taylor leads Austin Peay over SIU-Edwardsville 79-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Terry Taylor scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Austin Peay rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 79-57 on Thursday night.

The double-double was Taylor’s seventh in a row and 18th of the season.

Mike Peake added 20 points and eight rebounds. Reginald Gee had 13 points for Austin Peay (14-9, 10-7 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tai’Reon Joseph added 12 points.

Mike Adewunmi had 17 points for the Cougars (8-13, 6-9), making 8 of 10 free throws. Sidney Wilson added 14 points.

Austin Peay defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74-59 on Feb. 1.

