Tarleton State defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 65-47

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Freddy Hicks had a season-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds as Tarleton State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 65-47 on Friday night.

Montre’ Gipson had 17 points for Tarleton State (9-10, 4-7 Western Athletic Conference). Shakur Daniel added 10 points. Hicks hit 9 of 10 free throws.

Uche Dibiamaka had 11 points for the Vaqueros (9-8, 2-4), who shot just 14 of 50 (28%) from the floor and have lost four consecutive games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES