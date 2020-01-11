Taliaferro leads Fairfield past Manhattan 68-60

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Landon Taliaferro had 24 points as Fairfield topped Manhattan 68-60 on Friday night.

Aidas Kavaliauskas had 12 points and six assists for Fairfield (6-9, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game home losing streak.

After Fairfield outscored Manhattan 40-32 in the first half, both teams scored 28 in the second as the hosts clinched the victory. The Stags’ 40 points in the first half were a season high for the team.

Warren Williams had 19 points for the Jaspers (6-6, 2-1). Christian Hinckson added 13 points.

Fairfield faces St. Peter’s at home on Wednesday. Manhattan plays Siena at home on Sunday.

