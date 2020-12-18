Tahvanainen leads Bradley past Jackson St. 83-60

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Ville Tahvanainen had 19 points and Bradley romped past Jackson State 83-60 on Thursday night.

Ja’Shon Henry and Terry Nolan Jr. added 16 points each for the Braves (5-2). Elijah Childs had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tristan Jarrett had 22 points for the Tigers (0-4). Jayveous McKinnis scored a career-high 21 points and had nine rebounds.

