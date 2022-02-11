Virginia Tech and Syracuse have risen from the dead in the ACC standings, as both teams are riding four-game winning streaks heading into Saturday’s clash in Blacksburg, Va.

The Hokies (14-10, 6-7 ACC) have followed a 2-6 stretch by posting victories against Florida State, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh (twice) over the last two weeks. The hot streak has been particularly impressive because it directly followed a heart-breaking loss to Miami on a half-court heave at the buzzer — a defeat that dropped the Hokies to 2-7 in league play.

“(It’s been a matter of) staying confident and together as a team,” center Keve Aluma said. “A lot of people didn’t have our backs when we were at that dark place. So (it has been about) just staying together as a team and fighting.”

Virginia Tech has shot at least 50 percent from the field in five straight games for the first time in school history. Aluma was one of the hot shooters in the most recent win, going 7 of 10 from the field en route to 18 points in a 74-47 rout of Pitt.

Syracuse (13-11, 7-6) is coming off a costly 73-64 win at Boston College in which center Jesse Edwards suffered a broken wrist that will end his season. The junior finishes the season with averages of 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while shooting 69.1 percent from the field.

“It’s an easy recovery,” coach Jim Boeheim said on his radio show. “Moving forward, it will be a few weeks and then he’ll be back doing everything. But you know, it’s too bad. He was having a great year. He’s really shown tremendous improvement.”

Cole Swider tied his season high with 21 points in the win over the Eagles, while Joe Girard III scored 19 points.

Syracuse knocked off Virginia Tech 78-60 in the only meeting last season, although 66 of the Orange’s points in that one were scored by players who will not be on the court Saturday.

