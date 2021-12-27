Syracuse plays for 1st time since Dec. 11, routs Brown 93-62

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Buddy Boeheim scored 14 of his 28 points in the opening five minutes of the second half and Syracuse scored 55 points after halftime in beating Brown 93-62 on Monday night.

Neither team had played a game in the last 15 days. Syracuse lost to Georgetown on Dec. 11, with games against Lehigh and Cornell getting postponed, and Brown was coming off a 70-65 loss to Vermont on Dec. 10.

Syracuse didn’t show any rust, scoring 16 points in the opening five minutes of the game. Brown trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, but pulled within 38-32 at the break.

Syracuse scored 30 points in the opening nine minutes of the second half, and led by at least 20 points through the final 14 minutes. The Orange shot 57.4% overall with Boeheim going 11 for 19. Syracuse was 13 of 21 from 3-point range and 10 of 20 at the free-throw line.

Joe Girard added 15 points, and Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider each scored 13 for Syracuse (6-5). Girard had seven assists and Jimmy Boeheim grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Freshman Kino Lilly Jr. scored 13 points for Brown (8-6), which faced its fourth Power Five opponent of the season. Tamenang Choh had nine points and seven rebounds.

Syracuse is scheduled to play Cornell, which replaced Georgia Tech on the original schedule, on Wednesday.

