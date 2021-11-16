Swain scores 23 to lift Yale over Siena 82-54

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Azar Swain had 23 points as Yale rolled past Siena 82-54 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Gabbidon had 12 points and eight rebounds for Yale (3-1). Isaiah Kelly added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Jackson Stormo had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints (0-3), who have lost three games by 20 points or more. Colby Rogers added 18 points. Michael Baer had seven rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com