NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)Azar Swain had 22 points as Yale beat Brown 74-65 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Kelly had 14 points and nine rebounds for Yale (17-11, 11-3 Ivy League). Jalen Gabbidon added six assists.

Jaylan Gainey had 20 points and 18 rebounds for the Bears (13-16, 5-9). Tamenang Choh added 13 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Cooley had 13 points.

The Bulldogs improvedto 2-0 against the Bears this season. Yale defeated Brown 66-63 on Jan. 17.

