Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Swain scores 21 to carry Yale past Dartmouth 75-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)Azar Swain had 21 points as Yale defeated Dartmouth 75-57 on Saturday night.

Paul Atkinson had 17 points and eight rebounds for Yale (17-5, 5-1 Ivy League). Wyatt Yess added 11 points and seven rebounds. Eric Monroe had eight assists.

Chris Knight had 12 points for the Big Green (7-14, 0-6), who have now lost nine games in a row. James Foye added 11 points.

Yale faces Princeton on the road on Friday. Dartmouth plays Columbia at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞