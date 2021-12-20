Surging Texas A&M squares off against Northwestern State

Texas A&M is coming together at the right time and will begin a three-game homestand Tuesday evening when it faces Northwestern State in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies (8-2) will return home after an 83-73 win on the road over Oregon State on Saturday in a game in which Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor.

Henry Coleman III and Quenton Jackson added 16 points each, and Andre Gordon had 11 points for the Aggies, who have won four of their past five games.

The Aggies led by seven at halftime but took charge over the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half via a 16-8 surge. Texas A&M pushed its lead to 23 with 8:01 to play, and Oregon State never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

The Aggies’ defense forced 20 turnovers that led to 19 points in the win. Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said he can see his team coming together.

“In many respects, there’s so much that we can carry forward and, categorically, it’s all the things that we’ve been talking about thus far,” Williams explained. “I think it’s monumental. Our guys played hard and with less confusion — you could see that no matter who played.”

Texas A&M is 5-0 at home and will have games in its own building against Dallas Christian and Central Arkansas before opening the SEC season at Georgia on Jan. 4.

The Demons (3-9) will play Tuesday after a dominating 104-50 home win Saturday over Southwestern Adventist, a United States Collegiate Athletic Association program. Northwestern State scored more than 100 points for the first time since March 7, 2020.

“It was 15-14 at one point and, from that point, we did a better job of sitting down and not getting beat,” Demons coach Mike McConathy said. “We contested shots better.”

Emareyon McDonald paced the lengthy list of Northwestern State scorers with 14 points while Kendal Coleman produced a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double in less than 17 minutes of court time.

The Demons are 0-7 away from home this season and have lost nine games — to the likes of Oklahoma, SMU, Houston and LSU — by an average of more than 24 points.

