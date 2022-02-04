Surging TCU will look to build on two key wins in the past week and sweep the season series from Kansas State when the Horned Frogs host the Wildcats in a Big 12 contest Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs returned home from Monday night’s impressive 72-63 victory at Oklahoma, marking their first success in 15 trips to Norman, Okla., and completing a season sweep of OU.

“We knew that — everybody kept saying it,” Lampkin said of TCU’s losing streak in Norman. “All the strength coaches, everybody … we’ve never won here, 0-14, losing the all-time series. Still, we got the win. That’s all that matters.”

Not only that, but TCU (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) earned its second Quad 1 victory in a week after beating LSU on Saturday. Those Quad 1 wins are huge in the NCAA’s NET rankings, where the Horned Frogs are 41st – right in bubble territory.

TCU shot a season-best 52.8 percent from the floor and manhandled the Sooners 42-20 in beating Oklahoma for its fifth win in seven games. Damion Baugh scored 20 points to lead the Frogs.

Kansas State travels south to the D-FW Metroplex on the heels of a 71-68 home win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Nijel Pack’s long 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play was the difference for the Wildcats (11-10, 3-6).

Pack led Kansas State with 22 points while Mark Smith added 18 points, Markquis Nowell tallied 12 points and Mike McGuirl grabbed 10 rebounds in an all-out team effort.

“I couldn’t be happier for our guys,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “We have been through a lot. We have lost some heartbreakers, and we got one back tonight. We find a way to win. We can be in the top part of the league. A lot of games left, a lot of things can happen, you know. It can happen, but all we can worry about is one game at a time.”

In the previous meeting, TCU defeated K-State 60-57 on Jan. 12 in Manhattan, Kan.

