Surging Pacific smacks faltering Portland for a 20-point win

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Jahlil Tripp scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and Pacific pulled away from Portland with a 75-55 win on Thursday night for its fifth straight win.

Broc Finstuen scored 13 for Pacific (20-8, 8-4 West Coast Conference) and Pierre Crockrell II scored 10 points with 10 assists against just a single turnover. Despite 14 missed 3-point attempts, the Tigers made 30-of-60 shooting overall.

Shaquillo Fritz made a layup and a jump shot for a 15-12 lead with 8:47 before intermission and the Tigers never trailed again. Pacific led 34-24 at halftime and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way. Crockrell made two foul shots with 5:22 remaining for a 64-44 lead.

JoJo Walker led the Pilots (9-18, 1-11) with 20 points and Isaiah White scored 12. Portland has lost 10 straight.

