Summit leader South Dakota St. beats Western Illinois, 71-61

Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Douglas Wilson had 18 points as Summit League-leading South Dakota State got past Western Illinois 71-61 on Saturday night.

Alex Arians had 14 points and six rebounds for South Dakota State. Noah Freidel added 11 points.

South Dakota State (17-8, 8-2) dominated the first half and led 42-24 at halftime. The Leathernecks’ 24 points in the first half were a season low.

Zion Young had 16 points for the Western Illinois (5-15, 2-8), which saw its losing streak reach five games. Ben Pyle added 15 points and Kobe Webster had 12.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. South Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 91-56 on Jan. 4.

South Dakota State faces Nebraska Omaha at home next Saturday. Western Illinois matches up against Purdue Fort Wayne on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

