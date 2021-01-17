Summers scores 21 to lift Navy past American 71-59

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Greg Summers had a career-high 21 points as Navy won its eighth straight game, beating American 71-59 on Sunday.

Tyler Nelson had 12 points for Navy (9-1, 6-0 Patriot League). Patrick Dorsey added 11 points. Austin Inge had 10 points and five steals.

The Midshipmen forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Johnny O’Neil had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (0-2, 0-2). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 12 points. Josh Alexander had seven rebounds.

Navy defeated American 87-86 on Saturday.

